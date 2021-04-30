Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

