SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.24 on Monday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

