Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 6.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 20,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,022,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

