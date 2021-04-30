Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 7.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74. 19,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,909,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

