Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hershey alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.