Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $285.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.47.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

