Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PROV stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.