Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.