BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.83 ($63.33) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.46.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

