Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

