Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.