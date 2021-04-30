Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $385,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,148.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $83.64 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.