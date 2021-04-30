Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $74.24 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

