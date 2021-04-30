Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.52% of American Equity Investment Life worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

