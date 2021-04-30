Patrick J. Haley Sells 7,665 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

