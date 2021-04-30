Bokf Na Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

