New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,796 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Pool worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $506,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $1,933,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $421.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.51. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

