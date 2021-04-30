IBM Retirement Fund Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $328.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.19 and a 200-day moving average of $289.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

