IBM Retirement Fund Has $585,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,251,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $143.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

