Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 371,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ACAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

