Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $5.01 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.