Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.57 ($4.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

