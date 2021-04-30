Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,085,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coin Citadel stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Coin Citadel Company Profile

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

