Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CADNF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Cascades stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

