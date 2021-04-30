Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.96

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 1240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Monro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

