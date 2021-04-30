AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.37-12.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.43. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

