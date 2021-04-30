Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.95

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 3029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

