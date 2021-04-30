Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHRYY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Chorus has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

