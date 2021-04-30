Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.36 and last traded at $85.79. Approximately 610,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,601,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

