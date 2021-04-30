TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TechnoPro in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $15.88 on Friday. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.