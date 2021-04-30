Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Calix has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.07 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

