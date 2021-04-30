Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($55.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,063.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,280.90. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £111.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

