Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 41.8% in April

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Telkonet stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Telkonet Company Profile
