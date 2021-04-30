Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 41.8% in April

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Telkonet stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.