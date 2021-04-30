Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT at $48.08

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.10 million, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
