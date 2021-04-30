Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT at $48.08

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Transcat by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.10 million, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

