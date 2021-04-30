Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price at $11.25

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.