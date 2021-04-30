Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

DNKEY opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.