FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HTLF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

