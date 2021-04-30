Oppenheimer Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.