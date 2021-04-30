Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FirstService by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

