Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

CGEM opened at $32.78 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.