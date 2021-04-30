Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

