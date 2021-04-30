Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 43,435 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 278.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $5,028,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 174.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.73.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

