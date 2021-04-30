Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,023,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1,782.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 286,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

