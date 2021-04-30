The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of The Middleby worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.38 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

