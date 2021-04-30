Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 26.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $640.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

