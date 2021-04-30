Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $30,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.