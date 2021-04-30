Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

