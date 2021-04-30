Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CANG opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

