Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 in the last three months. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

