Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

